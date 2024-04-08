CAF Confederations Cup: Clubs will begin to take Dreams FC serious - Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is convinced teams will begin to take his side serious following their qualification to the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads made history by becoming the first Ghanaian club in 20 years to reach the semifinal of the competition.

The FA Cup holders drew 1-1 with Mali’s Stade Malien in the reverse fixture of the quarterfinal on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

“At the end of the day, we will not allow this qualification to put us down. We are going to fight. You've seen it," the veteran Ghanaian trainer said.

“Here it was more difficult than when we went there. I told them this opposition would be better.

“They'll be more difficult than what we had over there. So I think people will take us seriously now when we go to the semi-finals. But trust me, we'll be there," he added.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will face Egyptian side, Zamalek SC in the semifinals of the competition.

The first leg is scheduled to be held at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21 before the reverse game at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.