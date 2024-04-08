CAF Confederations Cup: We will prepare and plan well to face Zamalek - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is gearing up for their upcoming showdown against Zamalek SC with careful planning and preparation.

The Ghanaian team is set to face off against the Egyptian giants in the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In their debut campaign, Dreams FC secured their spot in the semifinals by clinching a 3-2 aggregate victory over Stade Malien.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 win in Bamako, they played to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Zamalek, Coach Zito emphasized the importance of thorough planning.

"You made mention of sharks, do you go all out on sharks?" he quipped, emphasizing the need for meticulous preparation. "You have to plan well, so we are going to plan well to meet the sharks."

The first leg of the semifinal clash is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21, followed by the return fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.