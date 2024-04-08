ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2024 Football News

CAF Confederations Cup: We will prepare and plan well to face Zamalek - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Karim ZitoKarim Zito
08.04.2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is gearing up for their upcoming showdown against Zamalek SC with careful planning and preparation.

The Ghanaian team is set to face off against the Egyptian giants in the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In their debut campaign, Dreams FC secured their spot in the semifinals by clinching a 3-2 aggregate victory over Stade Malien.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 win in Bamako, they played to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Zamalek, Coach Zito emphasized the importance of thorough planning.

"You made mention of sharks, do you go all out on sharks?" he quipped, emphasizing the need for meticulous preparation. "You have to plan well, so we are going to plan well to meet the sharks."

The first leg of the semifinal clash is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21, followed by the return fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kwame Obeng Asare, alias A Plus Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo will never sign the bill; NDC will also give excuses w...

3 hours ago

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi ‘NDC provided textbooks before laptops unlike NPP’ — Sammy Gyamfi fires back at ...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC “Schools under trees”: Stop debating the number NDC moved and tell us what you'v...

3 hours ago

Asem STEM project progressing steadily Asem STEM project progressing steadily

4 hours ago

Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra  

4 hours ago

Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26 price increase Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26% price increase 

4 hours ago

Dumsor: Parliaments Mines and Energy committee orders ECG to publish timetable Dumsor: Parliament’s Mines and Energy committee orders ECG to publish timetable

4 hours ago

Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management issue June 30 ultimatum to government Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management issue June 30 ultimatum to gov...

4 hours ago

ChaLoG backs Mahamas promise to dissolve Sanitation Ministry ChaLoG backs Mahama’s promise to dissolve Sanitation Ministry

4 hours ago

Medical Laboratory Workers Union to protest over poor conditions of service Medical Laboratory Workers’ Union to protest over poor conditions of service

Just in....
body-container-line