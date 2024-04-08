CAF Confederations Cup: We are going for the ultimate - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after securing semis berth

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on winning the CAF Confederations Cup after securing a place in the last four.

The Ghanaian side held Stade Malien to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening following a 2-1 first-leg win in Bamako last week to sail through to the next stage of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Speaking after the game, coach Karim Zito expressed his unwavering determination to go all out for the jackpot higher.

"We will not let the qualification put us down, we are going to prepare," Zito affirmed in the wake of the win.

"I think people will take us seriously now, but we are going for the ultimate," he added.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC will face Egyptian side, Zamalek SC in the semifinals of the competition.

The first leg is scheduled for April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium before the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on April 28.