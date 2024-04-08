ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederations Cup: We were underrated, says Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after win over Stade Malien

Football News Dreams FC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dreams FC

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has voiced his conviction that his team was underestimated in their recent quarter-final clash against Stade Malien, following their historic qualification for the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The team affectionately dubbed the 'Still Believe' outfit, showcased exceptional resilience and determination during a thrilling 1-1 draw in the second leg at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory after their initial win in Bamako.

Reflecting on their journey, Zito emphasized the significance of their achievement, especially as newcomers to the competition.

"I believe they underestimated us given our position in the Ghana Premier League. It's a moment of immense joy and excitement for a young club like Dreams FC to reach the semi-finals," Zito expressed.

The second leg encounter was marked by tension, with Dreams initially having a goal disallowed by VAR before rallying back for victory.

Despite conceding an early goal from Stade Malien, Dreams FC displayed remarkable composure, with substitute Sylvester Simba netting the equalizer in the 70th minute to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Looking forward, Dreams FC will now face Zamalek SC in the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

