CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC to clash with Egyptian side Zamalek in semifinals

Ghana's Dreams FC will face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup semifinals, marking a significant test for the debutants on the continental stage.

The first leg of the encounter is scheduled for April 21 in Cairo, followed by the return leg on April 28 at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite their newcomer status, Dreams FC have defied expectations by progressing to this pivotal juncture of the tournament, harbouring hopes of extending their journey to the finals.

Their ambitions, however, face a formidable obstacle in the form of Zamalek, a storied club with an illustrious history in African football, boasting five CAF Champions League titles.

Zamalek secured their semifinal berth by overcoming Egyptian rivals Modern Future with a 3-2 aggregate win in the quarterfinals, while Dreams FC impressed by dispatching Stade Malien with a similar aggregate scoreline.

Dreams FC's remarkable run, from topping their group to their current semifinal standing, mirrors a fairy tale narrative, but their ultimate quest for the title hinges on overcoming the challenge posed by Zamalek.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

