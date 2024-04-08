It means a lot to us - Bibiani Gold Stars after beating Hearts of Oak to record first away win

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso, is thrilled following their impressive victory against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Bibiani side travelled to the Accra Sports Stadium for the final fixture of Matchday 24 in the Ghana Premier League.

Mawuli Wayo's goal in the 78th minute secured the win for Frimpong Manso's team, marking their first away triumph in the latter part of the 2023/24 season.

In his post-match remarks, the seasoned coach emphasized the significance of the win, highlighting Bibiani's enhanced performance throughout the campaign.

"I think the team is improving because if you look at our last seven games, we’ve won four, drawn two and lost one and this being our first away win against Hearts of Oak in Accra no less, so it means a lot for the team," stated the former Bofoakwa Tano coach.

Gold Stars currently sit 11th on the Premier League table with 32 points.

What next?

Frimpong Manso's side will host Karela United in the Matchday 25 games on Wednesday, April 10, at 15:00 GMT at DUN's Park.