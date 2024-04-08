2023/24 CAF Champions League: Powerhouses clash in semi-finals

The stage is set for an electrifying climax in the TotalEneriges CAF Champions League as the semi-finalists have been decided after thrilling quarter-final matches.

Four teams have emerged as title contenders for the 2023-2024 edition of Africa's flagship club competition with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly of Egypt, DR Congo side TP Mazembe, and Esperance of Tunisia reaching the last four.

All the four sides that emerged following the conclusion of the quarter-finals on Saturday are former champions, setting the stage for captivating semi-final encounters.

In a tense battle that went down to the wire, Sundowns secured their spot in the semi-finals after edging past Young Africans in a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, defending champions Al Ahly demonstrated their dominance with a convincing 3-0 aggregate victory over Simba of Tanzania, ensuring their passage to the next stage.

Esperance secured their place in the last four after defeating ASEC on penalties while TP Mazembe advanced thanks to their 2-1 aggregate win over Petro Luanda of Angola.

The semi-final pairings have been determined with TP Mazembe set to face Al Ahly while Esperance will lock horns with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The first leg matches of the semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 19 April with the second-leg matches scheduled to be played a week later.

The semi-final clashes between the former champions will serve some thrilling matches as these football powerhouses vie for a coveted spot in the final.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League semi-final fixtures: