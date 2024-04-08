ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2024 Athletics

3rd Edition of Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon slated for August 3

By Sammy Heywood Okine
3rd Edition of Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon slated for August 3
08.04.2024 LISTEN

The 3rd Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has been fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The race is part of activities earmarked for the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival by the Gas.

A statement from the organisers, Medivents Consult, said, this year’s race would be in two categories; 21 and 10-kilometres.

It said the race has been endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and it is expected to attract the best of athletes across the country.

The statement said this year’s event would also start at the Accra Sports Stadium and finish at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It added that, the race which is one of the biggest in the country would also be preceded by a two-day Sports Fair, where there would be a platform for sports businesses to network, share ideas and also exhibit their products and services.

According to the statement, the registration code for the race would be released in the course of the week to enable interested participants to register.

It noted that the organisers would also announce dates for the launch of the race and sponsors.

The 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon was won by Kooga Atia and Juliana Zakat.

Top Stories

14 hours ago

Thousands of Rwandans congregated to honour victims of the 1994 genocide. By LUIS TATO AFP 'I am not alone': Rwandans remember 1994 genocide

21 hours ago

Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho airport —Kwami Sefa Kayi Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho air...

21 hours ago

Alans contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow Alan’s contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow

21 hours ago

Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner

21 hours ago

CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide

21 hours ago

Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing

21 hours ago

Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal

21 hours ago

Lets not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Martin Kpebu Let’s not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Mar...

21 hours ago

Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymond Atuguba Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymon...

23 hours ago

AFP YASUYOSHI CHIBA Rwanda marks 30 years since genocide that horrified the world

Just in....
body-container-line