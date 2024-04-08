GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition: 11th edition to be launched on April 12

The launch of the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition comes up at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2024.

According to the originator of the concept which is in its eleventh season, Mr. Reks Brobby, the refurbished University of Ghana, Athletics Track will be the venue for the 100-meter final, after the regional selections at Tamale, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

The competition is designed for female and male athletes (sprinters) from under 15, under 18 and seniors over 18.

He was optimistic that this year’s event would be highly patronised, coming after the 13th African Games which has stimulated the Track & Field feelings of many Ghanaians.

He thanked all companies and individuals who have supported the project, especially the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo Addo.

Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante will be a special guest at the launch, supported by the minister of youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif who is the special guest of honour.

The GFH has over the years been supported by companies like GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Wrenco Printing, Sports Equity Lab, Kriate Lync, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, and Global Media Alliance.