Ghana Immigration Service to employ five armwrestlers who won gold at 13th African Games

The leadership of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has decided to recruit some civilians who excelled at the recent 13th African Games which was held in Accra, Ghana.

The announcement came after the Golden Arms, the national armwrestling team presented their medals to the hierarchy of the GIS.

The civilians are Blessed Nunoo, Mary Quaye, Rashida Abass, Godwin Sackey and Mariam Karid Moro.

Also ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne and Ass. Insp. Edward Y. Asamoah (Captain) are to be promoted.

According to the President of Ghana and African Armwrestling, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, he is very happy to get employment through sports for the athletes who gave Ghana gold at the 13th African Games.

He expressed that such rewards encourage others to do sports because there are many people who have great talent but are unemployed.

He hinted that arm wrestling has won over 307 medals (excluding the 41 won at the African Games) for Ghana in international competition.

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi who commended the arm wrestlers who won 41 of Ghana's 69 medals at the African Games has been made a patron of GAF.