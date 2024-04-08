ModernGhana logo
Asamoah Gyan endorses All Regional Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed his belief that the upcoming All Regional Games will be instrumental in discovering sporting talent across Ghana.

The championship which involves several disciplines is aimed at reviving grassroots sport across the 16 regions in the country.

The initiative requires each region to conduct trials and select its top sportsmen and women, who will then compete against representatives from other regions.

According to Gyan, this nationwide competition will be a significant step towards unearthing the next generation of Ghanaian athletes.

"[Event] will take people out of the street, it is coming to stay,” Gyan said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"It is a project that will be organized every year and will keep people on their toes.

“This is the time people can discover their talent [as a profession]. It will help Ghana in the future,” he said.

The organizers are set to officially launch the competition during a press conference scheduled for April 9.

This event will mark the formal introduction of the All-Regional Games to the public and the media, providing further details on the championship's structure, the disciplines involved, and how it aims to revive grassroots sports across the country.

The disciplines include football, boxing, athletics, arm wrestling, tennis, basketball, volleyball and esports.

