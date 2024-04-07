ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederations Cup: Dreams FC secure historic semifinals berth despite sharing spoils with Stade Malien

Ghanaian club Dreams FC has secured a spot in the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup, marking a historic debut campaign for the team.

After clinching a tense 2-1 victory in the first leg at Stade Malien in Bamako, Dreams FC set their sights on sealing their advancement at home in the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite dominating much of the second leg against Stade Malien, the team faced a moment of setback when Diaby Yoro scored in the 60th minute, adding suspense to the match.

However, Dreams FC managed to equalize with a goal from Sylvester Simba in the 70th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw for the game and a 3-2 aggregate scoreline in their favour.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Dreams FC, as they become the first Ghanaian team to reach the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup since the notable successes of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2005, during the tournament's inaugural edition.

Based in Dawu, Dreams FC progressed to the last eight after topping Group B, surpassing Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisian side Club Africain.

With their eyes now set on the ultimate prize, coach Karim Zito and his team are determined to make their mark as they progress further in the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

