2023/24 GPL Matchday 24 Wrap Up: Nations FC stun Great Olympics as Samartex beat Medeama SC

The Matchday 24 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League witnessed intriguing outcomes at the various venues.

However, the anticipated clash between Dreams FC and Legon Cities was postponed due to Dreams FC's involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup.

On Friday, Nations FC delivered a stunning upset at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Stadium, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Great Olympics. Razak Simpson's 90th-minute goal sealed the triumph, adding to the excitement of their inaugural season in the top flight.

Saturday's matchups saw Accra Lions battle fiercely at the Accra Sports Stadium, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bofoakwa Tano, with Sadat Seidu's 39th-minute strike proving decisive under Ibrahim Tanko's leadership.

Meanwhile, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Sunday's fixtures witnessed Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea sharing points in a scoreless draw at the Nana Kronmansah Park, while Karela United secured a lone-goal victory over Heart of Lions at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, courtesy of Rashid Alhassan's 90th-minute heroics.

Aduana FC compounded Real Tamale United's struggles with a commanding 3-1 victory at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. Sam Adams' hat-trick for the two-time Premier League champions overshadowed Owusu Afriyie's consolation goal for the visitors.

League leaders FC Samartex continued their impressive form, clinching a vital 1-0 win over Medeama SC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, courtesy of Francis Gyetuah's 36th-minute strike.

In the final fixture, Hearts of Oak endured a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Mawuli Wayo's 79th-minute goal securing victory for the visitors.

FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Accra Lions occupy the top four spots, while Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

  • Nations FC 1-0 Great Olympics
  • Accra Lions 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano
  • Bechem United 0-0 Asante Kotoko
  • Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Berekum Chelsea
  • Karela United 1-0 Heart of Lions
  • Aduana FC 3-1 Real Tamale United
  • FC Samartex 1-0 Medeama SC
  • Hearts of Oak 0-1 Bibiani Gold Stars
  • Dreams FC v Legon Cites [POSTPONED]

