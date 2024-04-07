PL: Tottenham beat Forest to move into top four

Tottenham returned to the Premier League's top four for the first time since February by beating Nottingham Forest.

The hosts opened the scoring inside 15 minutes when Forest defender Murillo diverted Timo Werner's cross into his own net.

Forest levelled 12 minutes later through Chris Wood, who finished off Anthony Elanga's cross.

But centre-back Micky van de Ven restored Tottenham's lead in the 52nd minute with a thunderous shot from the edge of the penalty area that found the top corner.

And six minutes later, Pedro Porro netted a third for Spurs, hammering in James Maddison's pass across goal.

Victory meant Tottenham moved above Aston Villa on goal difference, having played one game fewer.

Nottingham Forest stayed 17th, only outside of the drop zone thanks to their superior goal difference over Luton.