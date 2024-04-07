PL: Late Mohamed Salah penalty rescues Liverpool draw at Manchester United

Liverpool squandered the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as they were held to a draw in another Old Trafford thriller with Manchester United.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his players will wonder how they failed to avenge the FA Cup quarter-final loss here last month as they paid the price for missing numerous chances, having overrun the hosts for long periods.

Liverpool only had a Luis Diaz strike to show for almost total first-half superiority in which they had 15 shots to none from United, whose manager Erik ten Hag was thankful for the visitors' wastefulness and saves from keeper Andre Onana.

United, almost unbelievably, were gifted a lifeline five minutes after the break when Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah passed straight to Bruno Fernandes, who lifted a finish over stranded keeper Caoimhin Kelleher from inside the centre circle.

Kobbie Mainoo then put them ahead after 67 minutes with a superb curling finish at the Stretford End for his first home goal.

But Liverpool salvaged the draw, which was the least they deserved, when Mohamed Salah scored from the spot with six minutes of normal time left after Aaron Wan-Bissaka lunged in late on Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool now lie second behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference, with Manchester City a point further back in third place.