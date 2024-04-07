ModernGhana logo
Roma's Mancini investigated for Lazio 'rat' flag

By BBC
Gianluca Mancini joined Roma in 2020 from Atalanta
1 HOUR AGO
Gianluca Mancini joined Roma in 2020 from Atalanta

The Italian Football Federation has opened an investigation into Roma's Gianluca Mancini after he waved a flag depicting Lazio fans as 'rats' on Saturday.

The defender scored the only goal as Daniele de Rossi's side beat their city rivals at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mancini celebrated afterwards by waving a flag that had a black rat on top of Lazio's white and sky blue colours.

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile said Mancini was disrespectful.

"There are different ways you can celebrate, some people do it with style but other people not so much," said Immobile.

Mancini ran around the perimeter of the stadium's running track, waving the flag in front of the stand housing Roma's hardcore support.

The Italy international, 27, later apologised for his actions and said he "didn't want to offend anyone".

