NBA: Nikola Jokic triple-double helps Denver Nuggets beat Atlanta Hawks

Nikola Jokic posted his 25th triple-double of the season to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 142-110 and move top of the Western Conference.

Jokic registered 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while team-mate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a game-high 24 points.

Jamal Murray was back from injury for the Nuggets and scored 16 points.

The Los Angeles Lakers earned their ninth win in 10 games as they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-97.

D'Angelo Russell scored a game-high 28 points for the Lakers, while team-mates LeBron James and Anthony Davis made double-doubles as they moved up a place to eighth in the Western Conference.

James scored 24 points with 12 assists, while Davis registered 22 points and 13 rebounds in a win which included a 19-0 run in the third quarter for the Lakers.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 30 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-96 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid, who was the NBA's most valuable player last season and has recently returned from a lengthy injury, also registered 12 rebounds in a 23 minutes on the court.