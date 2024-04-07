ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami on return from injury

By BBC
Football News Messi had been out of action since 13 March before playing against Colorado Rapids
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Messi had been out of action since 13 March before playing against Colorado Rapids

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami in a 2-2 MLS draw with Colorado Rapids as he made his return from injury.

The Argentine had missed four games with a hamstring issue and came on for the second half with his side 1-0 down following a Rafael Navarro penalty.

Messi equalised with a left-foot shot before helping set up a goal for team-mate Leonardo Afonso.

Miami could not hold on to the lead, with Cole Bassett equalising for the Rapids in the 88th minute.

"What Leo did is the usual for him, what he provokes in our team, in his team-mates, in the people," said Miami boss Gerard Martino.

"The most important thing is that he felt comfortable, he felt good, he felt loose.

"This will help him to be more confident, especially with regard to the injury, for the second leg in Monterrey."

Miami are away at Monterrey in the return leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final on Wednesday having been beaten 2-1 by the Mexican side in the first leg.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' 

4 hours ago

Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites 

4 hours ago

Alans contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow Alan’s contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow

4 hours ago

Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner

4 hours ago

CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide

4 hours ago

Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal

4 hours ago

Lets not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Martin Kpebu Let’s not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Mar...

4 hours ago

Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymond Atuguba Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymon...

6 hours ago

AFP YASUYOSHI CHIBA Rwanda marks 30 years since genocide that horrified the world

Just in....
body-container-line