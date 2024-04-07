ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Manchester United v Liverpool: Erik ten Hag urges 'angry' players to 'bring big games over the line'

By BBC
Football News Manchester United were 3-2 up against Chelsea at 99:17 - the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match and gone on to lose
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Manchester United were 3-2 up against Chelsea at 99:17 - the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match and gone on to lose

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players will be "angry" when they face Liverpool and called on them to "bring big games over the line".

United conceded twice in stoppage time for a dramatic 4-3 loss to Chelsea on Thursday, five days after letting in a 99th-minute equaliser at Brentford.

Those results have left them sixth in the table before hosting Jurgen Klopp's title-chasers on Sunday (15:30 BST).

"We have to step up and make better decisions," said Ten Hag.

The five points United have dropped late in their past two league games have left their hopes of qualifying for next season's revamped Champions League hanging by a thread.

But Ten Hag added: "We can play to a very high standard. We can compete with the best and beat the best in the Premier League. When you can do that, you can also do it across Europe.

"We need to learn how to bring big games over the line."

With the top five in English football's top flight set to earn a place in Europe's elite club competition next season, United trail fifth-placed Tottenham by nine points with eight games left and are 10 behind Aston Villa in fourth.

They have won on both occasions they have faced Liverpool at Old Trafford since Ten Hag took charge in 2022, including a pulsating FA Cup quarter-final last month which finished 4-3.

And the United boss said he wants his players to use the disappointment they experienced at Chelsea - when Cole Palmer scored in the 10th and 11th minutes of injury time - to fuel a victory bid against their old rivals.

"We have to recover very quick," said Dutchman Ten Hag. "We have to turn this around. We will be in a positive mood and we will be looking forward.

"We have to take energy but we will be mad, angry. From anger you can take a lot of energy and that is how we have to do it."

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' 

4 hours ago

Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites Cheddar join mourners at late Sunyani Paramount Chief's funeral rites 

4 hours ago

Alans contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow Alan’s contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow

4 hours ago

Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner

4 hours ago

CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide

4 hours ago

Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal

4 hours ago

Lets not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Martin Kpebu Let’s not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Mar...

4 hours ago

Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymond Atuguba Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymon...

6 hours ago

AFP YASUYOSHI CHIBA Rwanda marks 30 years since genocide that horrified the world

Just in....
body-container-line