Ghanaian entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has stirred up a creative suggestion for Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to provide a traditional stool for footballer Mohammed Kudus' goal celebrations, a move she believes could elevate Ghana's visibility on the international stage.

In a video posted on her TikTok account on April 1, 2024, Ms. Adutwumwaa Boateng proposed that GTA should send a decorated stool or chair adorned with patriotic and cultural symbols to Kudus, the talented midfielder for West Ham United.

She envisioned this prop being brought out whenever Kudus scores a goal, and will add a unique touch to his celebrations.

"Get a stool or chair or something and decorate it with patriotic and cultural symbols and send it to Kudus. Anytime he scores, someone can bring it out for him to sit on," she suggested.

Highlighting the potential impact on tourism, she emphasised, "Do you know the number of times that stool would be promoted by the international media and how it would promote our local tourism?

“I am pleading with you, get Kudus a befitting stool, and I bet it’s going to be the most talked-about stool in Ghana after the Golden Stool."

Kudus, known for his remarkable goal-scoring abilities and creative celebrations, has caught the attention of fans worldwide with his unique style.

During recent matches, he has notably attempted to incorporate a stool into his celebrations, mimicking the posture of a king.

However, his attempts haven't always gone smoothly. In a match against Newcastle United on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Kudus faced resistance from a ball boy when he tried to execute his celebration after scoring West Ham's second goal.

Despite his efforts, the ball boy refused to part with his stool, prompting Kudus and his teammates to settle for sitting on an advertising board instead.