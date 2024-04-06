Asante Kotoko ends losing streak with hard-fought draw at Bechem United to ease pressure on Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko breathed a sigh of relief as they put an end to their four-game losing streak with a gritty goalless draw against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this Saturday.

Desperate to turn the tide after a string of disappointing performances, Kotoko faced a resilient Bechem United side, resulting in a deadlock as both teams fought tooth and nail to secure a crucial point.

The draw propelled Asante Kotoko to the seventh spot in the Ghana Premier League standings, at least until the conclusion of Sunday's matches in round 24, which will determine their final position.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim emerged as a hero, pulling off a series of vital saves to keep Kotoko's hopes alive throughout the match.

The first half saw drama unfold as the referee reversed a penalty decision for the home team after consulting with his assistant, much to the dismay of the fans. With results falling short of expectations, pressure mounts on coach Ogum, with growing calls for his dismissal from disgruntled supporters.

Meanwhile, Bechem United sits fifth on the table with 34 points, with a game in hand, keeping their hopes alive for a top-four finish this season.

Asante Kotoko's winless streak in their last five outings, including four consecutive losses, raises concerns among the club's faithful, who demand improvements.

Despite the challenges, there remains optimism among fans, fueled by Ogum's past success, notably leading the club to its first Premier League title in eight years.

Next on the agenda for Asante Kotoko is a crucial showdown against Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, April 11, where they seek to secure their first victory in six matches and reignite their campaign.