ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko ends losing streak with hard-fought draw at Bechem United to ease pressure on Prosper Ogum

Football News Asante Kotoko ends losing streak with hard-fought draw at Bechem United to ease pressure on Prosper Ogum
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Asante Kotoko breathed a sigh of relief as they put an end to their four-game losing streak with a gritty goalless draw against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this Saturday.

Desperate to turn the tide after a string of disappointing performances, Kotoko faced a resilient Bechem United side, resulting in a deadlock as both teams fought tooth and nail to secure a crucial point.

The draw propelled Asante Kotoko to the seventh spot in the Ghana Premier League standings, at least until the conclusion of Sunday's matches in round 24, which will determine their final position.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim emerged as a hero, pulling off a series of vital saves to keep Kotoko's hopes alive throughout the match.

The first half saw drama unfold as the referee reversed a penalty decision for the home team after consulting with his assistant, much to the dismay of the fans. With results falling short of expectations, pressure mounts on coach Ogum, with growing calls for his dismissal from disgruntled supporters.

Meanwhile, Bechem United sits fifth on the table with 34 points, with a game in hand, keeping their hopes alive for a top-four finish this season.

Asante Kotoko's winless streak in their last five outings, including four consecutive losses, raises concerns among the club's faithful, who demand improvements.

Despite the challenges, there remains optimism among fans, fueled by Ogum's past success, notably leading the club to its first Premier League title in eight years.

Next on the agenda for Asante Kotoko is a crucial showdown against Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, April 11, where they seek to secure their first victory in six matches and reignite their campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Fuel price will exceed GH17 soon – COPEC predicts Fuel price will exceed GH¢17 soon – COPEC predicts

9 hours ago

If you are caught walking your friends through security points at KIA you will go home – Interior Minister warns Immigration officers If you are caught walking your friends through security points at KIA you will g...

9 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Shelving KPMG report on GRA-SML deal will favour Mahama – Martin Kpebu to Akufo-...

9 hours ago

April 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

9 hours ago

Giving farmers below GHC5,000 per bag is grossly unfair and unacceptable — Minority Giving farmers below GHC5,000 per bag is grossly unfair and unacceptable — Minor...

9 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha ‘Was your promise to give students tablets a vote-buying ploy too?’ — Salam Must...

9 hours ago

Kwame Governs Agboza, Minority Chief Whip Bawumia campaign now ‘economic-free’; you may think he isn't an economist — Mino...

9 hours ago

Newly announced cocoa price of GHS2,070 per bag is a rip-off of hard working cocoa farmers – Minority Newly announced cocoa price of GHS2,070 per bag is a rip-off of hard working coc...

9 hours ago

Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi Six persons behind staging of kidnap of PRESEC student succeeded in collecting G...

9 hours ago

French top diplomat Stephane Sejourne began his first visit to Africa on Saturday in Kenya. By SIMON MAINA AFPFile France says to build 'balanced partnerships' with Africa

Just in....
body-container-line