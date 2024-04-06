ModernGhana logo
Inaki Williams is the best example of hard work - Athletic Bilbao Director, Mikel Gonzalez

Athletic Bilbao's Sporting Director, Mikel Gonzalez, lauded Ghana forward Inaki Williams as the epitome of dedication and perseverance.

In an interview ahead of Bilbao’s Copa Del Rey final clash against Real Mallorca, Gonzalez emphasized Williams' pivotal role in the team's journey to potentially securing their first title of the season.

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, have been instrumental in Bilbao's impressive performance throughout the tournament.

Gonzalez highlighted Inaki's significant influence on the development of his younger sibling, Nico, emphasizing his commitment and hard work as a guiding example.

“Inaki is helping Nico a lot in everything. Nico is a very good player but he is very young and you can imagine a lot of noise around him with clubs, with agents but Inaki is the best example of hard work," he told the BBC.

Furthermore, Gonzalez expressed the brothers' contentment and belief in Bilbao's vision and project. Despite their international roots—Nico representing Spain and Inaki Ghana—the pair feels a strong sense of belonging within the Bilbao community.

“They [Inaki and Nico] feel happy very well here in Bilbao. They believe in the project. They are very happy with the team, with the coach, with everything” he added.

Nico, born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, has chosen to represent Spain internationally, while Inaki proudly wears the Ghanaian colours on the international stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
