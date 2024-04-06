ModernGhana logo
PL: Late Watkins goal rescues Aston Villa point against Brentford

By BBC
Ollie Watkins (18 goals, 10 assists) is the first player with 28 goal involvements for Aston Villa in a single Premier League season

Ollie Watkins rescued a late point for Aston Villa who had earlier surrendered a two-goal lead against Brentford in the Premier League.

Forward Watkins gave Villa a 39th-minute advantage, meeting John McGinn's cross with a powerful header which just squeezed over the line.

And Morgan Rogers doubled the hosts' lead 32 seconds after the restart with a fine, low finish into the bottom corner.

But Brentford responded with three goals in nine second-half minutes. First, Mikkel Damsgaard's cross deflected in off Mathias Jorgensen's foot just before the hour mark.

Two minutes later the Bees levelled when Bryan Mbeumo volleyed in Sergio Reguilon's cross.

And Brentford went in front in the 68th minute when Yoana Wissa tapped in Reguilon's low delivery across goal.

Watkins denied the visitors a first win in nine matches though, heading in the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

Villa remain fourth, three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, having played two matches more. Brentford drop to 16th, six points clear of the bottom three.

