PL: Everton beat Burnley to boost survival hopes

By BBC
Football News Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since September
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since September

Dominic Calvert-Lewin capitalised on an Arijanet Muric error to score his second goal in as many games and help Everton to a priceless win over fellow strugglers Burnley, whose own survival hopes were dealt a major blow at Goodison Park.

The bizarre goal earned the Toffees their first top-flight win in 14 attempts - since a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on 16 December - and lifts them up to 15th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin, who ended a run of 23 games without a goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Newcastle, opened the scoring at the end of a poor first half, when Muric's attempted clearance struck the Toffees frontman before looping over the Burnley goalkeeper and into the unguarded net.

The striker could have doubled the hosts' advantage early in the second half but shot straight at Muric after getting the better of Dara O'Shea inside the penalty area.

Burnley's hopes of forging a route back into the game took a turn for the worse when O'Shea lost possession near the halfway line before committing a professional foul on Dwight McNeil, earning a the defender a straight red card.

Josh Brownhill's curling effort flew narrowly wide of the far post in a nervy end to the contest, but Everton held on to claim three crucial points in their battle for survival.

