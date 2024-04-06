ModernGhana logo
PL: Luton claim comeback win as Morris strikes late

By BBC
Football News Luton forward Carlton Morris scored his ninth goal of the season against Bournemouth
Carlton Morris' dramatic late winner boosted Luton's Premier League survival hopes as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth.

Marcus Tavernier gave Bournemouth the lead early in the second half with a crisp shot from just outside the corner of the penalty area.

But Jordan Clark restored parity with a clinical 73rd-minute strike from inside the box.

The Hatters ended a run of 10 games without a league win in dramatic fashion when Morris guided the ball home from Cauley Woodrow's cross in the 90th minute.

Luton remain in the drop zone, but only behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who are away to Tottenham on Sunday, on goal difference.

The third-bottom hosts had spent most of the first half chasing shadows as Bournemouth's players weaved a neat tapestry of passes.

After Tavernier had struck the woodwork for the Cherries with an exquisite curling free-kick, Justin Kluivert's low effort shaved a coat of paint off the base of the post.

Luton failed to register an attempt on target before the break, but manufactured three opportunities in the space of a few minutes after the restart.

The best of them saw visiting goalkeeper Neto dive full length to his right to keep out a rasping drive from the lively Morris, but it was 12th-placed Bournemouth who struck first in the 52nd minute.

After some neat interplay down the right flank, Tavernier opened up his body to Kluivert's lay-off and struck a low swerving shot into the corner of the net.

Morris hit the outside of the post at the other end with a low effort and Alfie Doughty side-footed the ball at Neto from a tight angle, before their pressure paid off.

Cherries defender Lloyd Kelly lost a 50-50 with Luke Berry on the edge of the box and Clark pounced on the loose ball and hooked in a finish from near the penalty spot.

Luton showed the greater desire to win the game in a tense finale and their diligence was rewarded when Morris outmuscled lllia Zabarnyi to meet Woodrow's fine delivery into the box.

