FIFA rankings not true reflection of national teams; performance – Augustine Arhinful

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful has raised doubts about the credibility of the FIFA World Rankings, suggesting they do not accurately reflect the actual performance of national teams.

Arhinful's critique surfaces amid Ghana's continuous slide in the rankings, a trend he links to the team's underwhelming displays in major tournaments like the African Cup of Nations and recent friendly matches under coach Otto Addo.

He stressed the need to prioritize building a formidable team over fixating on FIFA rankings, especially with Ghana currently placed 14th in Africa and 68th globally.

With Ghana gearing up for crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for June, Arhinful urged the current technical team to focus on nurturing a strong squad.

"Obviously, the ranking will tell you Ghana is dropping because of the recent happenings. That is to say, the nation’s cup performance, as well as the recent friendly matches that we played but to me, the ranking really may be an issue for us," he said.

"I think we need to concentrate on how we build the team going forward, which is most important because before the nation’s cup, Ghana was ranked ahead of some nations, but then we all went to Ivory Coast and we saw what those nations were able to do."

"So the ranking, yes, sometimes could be good. It could also make it complacent, because in 2006, before the World Cup, I think the Czech Republic were number two then but we went into the World Cup and we beat them, and they didn’t even qualify from the group stage. So the ranking, yes, it could be good, but the focus should be how the team is going forward," he added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, fresh off their impressive run as finalists in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, has climbed to the 30th position globally, cementing their place among Africa's top three, trailing Senegal and Morocco.

Morocco leads the African standings, sitting at 13th globally, followed closely by Senegal at 17th worldwide. Reigning African champions Cote d'Ivoire have risen to 38th globally, securing the fifth spot in Africa, just behind Egypt.

Tunisia and Algeria, prominent North African teams, have maintained their positions at 41st and 43rd globally, respectively, while Mali has made significant strides, advancing three places to 44th.

At the summit of the global rankings, reigning world champions Argentina lead the pack, followed by France and Belgium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist

