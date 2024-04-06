Manchester United v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag preview Old Trafford game

Liverpool head into the weekend top of the Premier League and know that eight more wins will secure a perfect swansong for Jurgen Klopp.

By the time they kick-off against Manchester United at Old Trafford at 15:30 BST on Sunday, they could be third, though.

Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime and Arsenal go to Brighton in the evening game, knowing they could each go top of the league.

Klopp's side lost the Premier League by a point in 2021-22 and with a close finish seeming certain this year, the 56-year-old feels his side may have to earn a perfect 24 points to claim a 20th top-flight title.

"That's obviously how it is in the Premier League. If it's a tight race then the best place you can be is in it," said Klopp.

"We are in it and that's cool, that's good. And now let's keep fighting, that's how it is. Obviously, the next one is the big one, like they all are.

"Somebody said we had the best fixture list or schedule. I looked at it and I really don't know how you can have had that idea. Maybe I'm too negative but it's a tough one, good opponents. But we are ready and we want to be in that fight."

United beat Liverpool 4-3 in an FA Cup classic last month and Ten Hag, who has seen his side lose leads in stoppage time in the last two games, said that performance showed his can compete.

"You have seen we have qualities. We have some great players. We can be in momentum and we can play at very high standards," Ten Hag said.

"We can compete with the best and we can beat the best teams in the Premier League.

"But we need to learn how to win games, how you bring games over the line and get the three points. We have to step up and we have to make better decisions individually and as a team."

'Show a bit of class' - managers appeal for no tragedy chanting

The FA Cup tie was marred by tragedy chanting about the Hillsborough disaster, with two Manchester United fans arrested.

Klopp and Ten Hag have appealed for their supporters to not sing offensive chants, with the Liverpool boss asking fans to "show a bit of class".

"It is just helpful that we educate our kids in specific things: respect, understanding, all these things," said Klopp.

"I just see two of the biggest clubs in the world, so let's just show a bit of class in these moments, don't sing this or sing that."

Ten Hag added: "It is part of my duty to remind every supporter fortunate enough to be at the game that it must be enjoyed in the proper way, and not used as an excuse for abusing rival fans about Hillsborough, Heysel or any other historic tragedies.

"This is one of the truly great rivalries in world sport, for so many of the right reasons, and it is our responsibility to keep it that way."