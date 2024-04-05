ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederations Cup: Bamlak Tessema Weyesa to officiate Dreams FC v Stade Malien clash

Bamlak Tessema Weyesa of Ethiopia has been appointed to oversee the upcoming clash between Ghana's Dreams FC and Mali's Stade Malien in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg.

A seasoned figure in the realm of refereeing, the 43-year-old, hailing from a background in medical research and clinical coordination, embarked on his refereeing journey in 2003, attaining FIFA referee status in 2009.

With a wealth of experience officiating matches across Africa and globally, including stints at the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018 and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, Bamlak brings a seasoned touch to the encounter.

Assisting him on the field will be Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho as Assistant I, Soulaimane Amaldine from Comoros as Assistant II, and Mohamed Athoumani from Comoros as Fourth Official. The role of Match Commissioner falls to Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria.

Rounding up the officiating team are Raphael Evehe Divine from Cameroon as Referee Assessor, Francois Regis Uwayezu from Rwanda as General Coordinator, Sannie Ibrahim Daara from Ghana as Media Officer, Mohamed Bowen Freeman from Sierra Leone as Security Officer, Haythem Guirat from Tunisia as Video Assistant Referee, and Khalil Hassani as Assistant VAR.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 16:00 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

