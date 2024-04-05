West Ham: Mohammed Kudus' wonderful solo strike against Freiburg wins March Goal of the Month

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus clinches Goal of the Month title for March with a sensational solo effort against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

The electrifying goal by the Ghana midfielder showcased his remarkable skill as he embarked on a dazzling run from his own half, weaving past defenders before confidently finding the net at the other end.

Kudus' brilliance didn't stop there, as he went on to notch a brace in West Ham's commanding 5-0 victory over Freiburg at home, overturning a first-leg deficit and securing passage to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Majestic. Magnificent. Magical.
@KudusMohammmed's outstanding solo goal was your March Goal of the Month ⚽️
— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2024

In the upcoming quarter-final clash, West Ham United is set to lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen, intensifying the anticipation among fans.

With an impressive tally of 17 goal involvements this season, comprising 13 goals and five assists across all competitions, Kudus continues to be a pivotal figure for the Hammers.

Looking ahead, Kudus and his teammates aim to maintain their winning momentum as they gear up to face Wolves at the Molineux Stadium this Saturday, kick-off slated for 14:00 GMT.