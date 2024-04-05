I am proud of my brother Nico Williams - Ghana striker Inaki Williams

Ghana striker. Inaki Williams expressed his delight and pride in his younger brother, Nico Williams, as the latter's career in football continues to ascend rapidly.

Inaki witnessed Nico's journey through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao in the Basque region of Spain, where Nico has emerged as one of La Liga's standout players.

Nico Williams has garnered attention from top European clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, thanks to his impressive performances on the field.

Inaki, speaking to BBC Sport, conveyed his immense pride as an older brother witnessing Nico's growth and development as a footballer.

He remarked, "As an older brother, it makes me really proud to see how he has grown, to see how he is improving as a footballer. He has no ceiling. I'm here to help him, to teach him and give him everything he needs."

The Williams siblings have played pivotal roles in Athletic Bilbao's campaign this season, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Notably, they played a crucial part in Bilbao's triumph over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, setting up a final showdown against Real Mallorca scheduled for Saturday.