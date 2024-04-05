Otto Addo can change negativity around Black Stars, says CK Akonnor

Former Dreams FC and Ashanti Gold head coach, CK Akonnor expresses confidence in newly reinstated Black Stars coach Otto Addo, believing he can overturn the team's recent struggles.

Addo, aged 43, was rehired on a 34-month contract with a possible extension of 24 months last month, succeeding Chris Hughton after the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Following lacklustre results in friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, where the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles and managed only a 2-2 draw against the Cranes, the team's winless streak extended.

However, Akonnor, a former Black Stars head coach, remains optimistic about Addo's ability to instigate a turnaround. He emphasizes the importance of patience and a strategic approach in rebuilding the team's image and performance.

"A coach has been appointed for a significant period, indicating a well-thought-out plan ahead. It's crucial for us, as a nation, to exercise patience as the coach implements his strategies and nurtures the team to success," Akonnor stated.

Acknowledging the current challenges faced by the team, Akonnor stresses the need for a fresh start and a focus on achieving positive results to alter the prevailing pessimism.

He underscores the importance of winning convincingly, playing attractive football, and restoring confidence among supporters.

"I believe Otto Addo can lead the team to success by initiating a strong start, winning matches, and showcasing an appealing style of play. This should be the immediate objective for the team," Akonnor added.

Otto Addo and his team aim to bounce back in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) on June 3 and 10, respectively.