ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otto Addo can change negativity around Black Stars, says CK Akonnor

Football News Otto Addo can change negativity around Black Stars, says CK Akonnor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Dreams FC and Ashanti Gold head coach, CK Akonnor expresses confidence in newly reinstated Black Stars coach Otto Addo, believing he can overturn the team's recent struggles.

Addo, aged 43, was rehired on a 34-month contract with a possible extension of 24 months last month, succeeding Chris Hughton after the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Following lacklustre results in friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, where the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles and managed only a 2-2 draw against the Cranes, the team's winless streak extended.

However, Akonnor, a former Black Stars head coach, remains optimistic about Addo's ability to instigate a turnaround. He emphasizes the importance of patience and a strategic approach in rebuilding the team's image and performance.

"A coach has been appointed for a significant period, indicating a well-thought-out plan ahead. It's crucial for us, as a nation, to exercise patience as the coach implements his strategies and nurtures the team to success," Akonnor stated.

Acknowledging the current challenges faced by the team, Akonnor stresses the need for a fresh start and a focus on achieving positive results to alter the prevailing pessimism.

He underscores the importance of winning convincingly, playing attractive football, and restoring confidence among supporters.

"I believe Otto Addo can lead the team to success by initiating a strong start, winning matches, and showcasing an appealing style of play. This should be the immediate objective for the team," Akonnor added.

Otto Addo and his team aim to bounce back in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) on June 3 and 10, respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme

55 minutes ago

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of ACEP Current challenges in power supply caused by gas supply inadequacies — Ben Boaky...

55 minutes ago

Eric Edem Agbana, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North ‘Ghanaian youth more concerned about celebrity’s private life than scholarship s...

1 hour ago

Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old bride under care at a safe place — Information Ministry Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old “bride” under care at a safe place — Informa...

1 hour ago

2024 elections: 61 of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll 2024 elections: 61% of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll

2 hours ago

Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found

4 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa 'Bawumia denouncing his government’s policies a terrible campaign strategy' - Br...

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia's 'dream' to increase Ghana's gold reserve is a clever solution to the c...

4 hours ago

Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR

4 hours ago

Founder and leader of the New Force party, - Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar Dredging the sea to Kumasi means Eastern, Greater Accra regions will be gone; th...

Just in....
body-container-line