Dreams FC capable of winning CAF Confederations Cup - CK Akonnor

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Ghana Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, holds firm belief in Dreams FC's potential to clinch victory in the CAF Confederations Cup tournament.

As the sole Ghanaian representative in the CAF inter-club competition, the Still Believe lads have garnered attention with their recent performance.

Securing a notable 2-1 triumph against Stade Malien in the first leg of the quarterfinals in Bamako last weekend, Dreams FC demonstrated resilience and skill.

Their upcoming match against the Malian side at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off slated for 17:00 GMT, holds promise for further success.

Expressing his confidence in the team's capabilities, Akonnor, a former coach for the side, commended the bold and confident style exhibited by Karim Zito's squad.

"Dreams FC is succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold," he told Akoma FM.

"I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support. We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.

Acknowledging the players' cohesion and understanding on the field, Akonnor emphasized the importance of unity in their pursuit of success.

"I believe the players have demonstrated some soundness in their play, as well as some understanding among themselves, which is critical, so they have gone above and beyond what one could expect," he added.

Dreams FC's path to the finals will pit them against the victor between Zamalek and Modern Future, presenting another opportunity for the Ghanaian outfit to showcase their mettle on the continental stage.

