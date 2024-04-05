Hearts of Oak to build two stadia at Pobiman - PRO Kwame Opare Addo confirms

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has affirmed the club's ambitious agenda to erect two new stadiums in the foreseeable future.

The initial project entails the construction of a mini stadium in Pobiman, specifically tailored to accommodate friendly matches.

Subsequently, the club intends to develop a full-scale stadium, strategically geared towards hosting league games. This initiative aims to ensure that Hearts of Oak can consistently utilize their home grounds without the inconvenience of relocating matches to alternative venues due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addo's remarks echo the earlier disclosures made by Board Chairman Togbe Afede, who unveiled plans for the construction of a 25,000-seat sports arena. The club's management has been diligently working behind the scenes to secure suitable land for this ambitious endeavour.

"The club is set to construct a mini stadium in Pobiman to cater to all our friendly matches," stated Addo.

He further emphasized, "Moreover, we are committed to erecting a standard stadium for our league fixtures, thereby enabling us to vacate the Accra Sports Stadium for the National Sports Authority (NSA)."

Hearts of Oak has already finalized the development of its training facilities in Pobiman, which have played a pivotal role in conditioning the team for Ghana Premier League encounters.

The forthcoming stadiums are poised to significantly bolster the club's infrastructure and provide a considerable impetus to its performance in both domestic and international competitions.