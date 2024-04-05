ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak to build two stadia at Pobiman - PRO Kwame Opare Addo confirms

Football News Hearts of Oak to build two stadia at Pobiman - PRO Kwame Opare Addo confirms
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has affirmed the club's ambitious agenda to erect two new stadiums in the foreseeable future.

The initial project entails the construction of a mini stadium in Pobiman, specifically tailored to accommodate friendly matches.

Subsequently, the club intends to develop a full-scale stadium, strategically geared towards hosting league games. This initiative aims to ensure that Hearts of Oak can consistently utilize their home grounds without the inconvenience of relocating matches to alternative venues due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addo's remarks echo the earlier disclosures made by Board Chairman Togbe Afede, who unveiled plans for the construction of a 25,000-seat sports arena. The club's management has been diligently working behind the scenes to secure suitable land for this ambitious endeavour.

"The club is set to construct a mini stadium in Pobiman to cater to all our friendly matches," stated Addo.

He further emphasized, "Moreover, we are committed to erecting a standard stadium for our league fixtures, thereby enabling us to vacate the Accra Sports Stadium for the National Sports Authority (NSA)."

Hearts of Oak has already finalized the development of its training facilities in Pobiman, which have played a pivotal role in conditioning the team for Ghana Premier League encounters.

The forthcoming stadiums are poised to significantly bolster the club's infrastructure and provide a considerable impetus to its performance in both domestic and international competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found

3 hours ago

April 5: Cedi sells at GHS13.46 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 5: Cedi sells at GHS13.46 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Majority of Ghanaians say Akufo-Addo's stance on anti-gay bill won't affect 2024...

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa 'Bawumia denouncing his government’s policies a terrible campaign strategy' - Br...

3 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary Convene an IPAC meeting so we can discuss your ‘missing’ BVR kits — NDC to EC

3 hours ago

AR: Residents eulogize Frema Opare for constant support A/R: Residents eulogize Frema Opare for constant support

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia's 'dream' to increase Ghana's gold reserve is a clever solution to the c...

3 hours ago

Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR

3 hours ago

Founder and leader of the New Force party, - Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar Dredging the sea to Kumasi means Eastern, Greater Accra regions will be gone; th...

5 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin elected 3rd Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Just in....
body-container-line