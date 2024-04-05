ModernGhana logo
Thomas Partey better stay focused, says Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has issued a word of caution to Thomas Partey, urging the midfielder to maintain focus amidst speculation surrounding his future.

Despite having just a year left on his contract, Arteta expressed contentment with Partey's presence at the club.

The 30-year-old midfielder has faced challenges throughout the ongoing 2023/24 season, grappling with recurring injuries, which have limited him to only eight appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Partey recently made a return to the squad after an absence since August, contributing 67 minutes to Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Luton Town at the Emirates in midweek.

Following the match, Partey expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the club, despite ongoing discussions about his future.

In response to Partey's remarks, Arteta emphasized the importance of the player's commitment, stating, "Partey said he’s happy here? He’d better have his head here because we are playing for big things." Arteta also highlighted his satisfaction with Thomas' performance, describing him as a top player.

As Arsenal gears up for the final stretch of the season, vying for both Premier League and Champions League titles, Arteta is counting on Partey's contributions.

The Gunners are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX this weekend in the Premier League, with Thomas Partey expected to play a pivotal role.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

