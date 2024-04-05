Ex-Black Stars defender John Paintsil drags journalists and media houses to court

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil, has taken legal action against three media outlets, three sports journalists, and an analyst amidst criticism following his recent appointment as assistant coach of the Ghana national team.

Paintsil, known for his tenure with the Black Stars, filed a lawsuit on Thursday, April 4, 2024, targeting journalists Saddick Adams, Christopher Nimley, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), and Veronica Commey.

These individuals have been vocal proponents of reform in Ghanaian football under the initiative of Save Ghana Football.

The lawsuit also names three media houses—Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and the Multimedia Group—connected to the journalists in question.

The legal action arises from Paintsil's remarks questioning the motivations behind the Save Ghana Football demonstration on February 14, 2024, as well as his subsequent appointment as an assistant coach alongside Otto Addo.

Criticism intensified following remarks made by Countryman Songo on live television, where he allegedly made baseless allegations against Paintsil.

In response, Paintsil has engaged his legal team to initiate court proceedings. The defendants have been served with the writ and have eight days to respond.

Meanwhile, Paintsil has commenced his coaching duties with Otto Addo, with the team facing mixed results in their initial matches, losing 2-1 to Nigeria and drawing 2-2 against Uganda.