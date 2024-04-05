ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta could leave West Ham - Ex-club striker Frank McAvennie

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has voiced apprehensions regarding the possible departure of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta from the club during the upcoming transfer window.

Kudus and Paqueta have been pivotal for the Hammers throughout the current season. Paqueta has notably secured seven goals and provided seven assists across various competitions, while Kudus, the Ghanaian sensation, has showcased his prowess with 13 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for the club.

McAvennie expressed worry that West Ham might entertain offers for Kudus and Paqueta to bolster their financial standing, particularly amidst efforts to attract new investors.

The former Hammers and Celtic striker stressed the significance of retaining both players while urging the club to reinforce the squad with additional signings in the summer transfer window.

"I think we've got people who can score goals," McAvennie told Football Insider. "We've got Kudus and Paqueta... keeping those two is the biggest problem for me, I fear they will both leave, that's what I keep hearing."

McAvennie emphasized the necessity of retaining Kudus and Paqueta while also addressing defensive shortcomings, highlighting the need for a balanced approach to squad management.

While Paqueta is entering his second season with West Ham, Mohammed Kudus joined the club in the summer and has swiftly made his mark.

Prior to his arrival at West Ham, the 23-year-old attracted interest from various top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

