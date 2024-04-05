ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana 4×100m relay team qualifies for Paris Olympics

By GNA
Athletics From left: Ghana's quartet of Solomon Hammond, Benjamin Azamati, Edwin Gadayi and Joe Paul Amoah won silver at the recent African Games
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
From left: Ghana's quartet of Solomon Hammond, Benjamin Azamati, Edwin Gadayi and Joe Paul Amoah won silver at the recent African Games

Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

Their qualification comes as a result of the team’s remarkable outing at the just-ended 13th African Games held in Accra, where they placed second in the men’s 4×100 finals.

The Ghanaian quartet, namely Solomon Hammond, Benjamin Azamati, Edwin Gadayi and Joe Paul Amoah, clocked an impressive time of 38.43 seconds to win the silver medal behind the winners, Nigeria.

Following their feat at the African Games, Ghana's ranking shot up as the 15th-best quartet in the world, which automatically secured a spot for them at the Paris Olympics.

Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team, who hold the African Games record (38.30s), are the first set of athletes from Ghana to qualify on merit for the upcoming Olympics.

It will be the second consecutive Olympic appearance for Ghana’s sprint quartet, having featured at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Amoah finished in seventh place in the 4x100m final in a time of 38.08 seconds, but was disqualified as a result of a lane violation.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin elected 3rd Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

4 hours ago

Im the Ronaldo who should replace Messi John Kumah – Kwesi Nyantakyi “I’m the Ronaldo who should replace ‘Messi’ John Kumah” – Kwesi Nyantakyi

4 hours ago

Dr. Bawumia to introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers Dr. Bawumia to introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers

4 hours ago

Suspension of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU Suspension of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU

4 hours ago

Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after Wednesdays earthquake Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after Wednesday’s earthquake

4 hours ago

Why dont we encourage organic agriculture — GAWU criticises govt over promotion of GMO foods "Why don’t we encourage organic agriculture" — GAWU criticises govt over promoti...

4 hours ago

GNPC boss given one month to pack out GNPC boss given one month to pack out

4 hours ago

BOG remind banks to adhere to monthly fraud case reporting BOG remind banks to adhere to monthly fraud case reporting

4 hours ago

National Peace Council Chairman appeals to Ghanaians to protect nation's peace National Peace Council Chairman appeals to Ghanaians to protect nation's peace 

4 hours ago

Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide

Just in....
body-container-line