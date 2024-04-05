Ghana 4×100m relay team qualifies for Paris Olympics

Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

Their qualification comes as a result of the team’s remarkable outing at the just-ended 13th African Games held in Accra, where they placed second in the men’s 4×100 finals.

The Ghanaian quartet, namely Solomon Hammond, Benjamin Azamati, Edwin Gadayi and Joe Paul Amoah, clocked an impressive time of 38.43 seconds to win the silver medal behind the winners, Nigeria.

Following their feat at the African Games, Ghana's ranking shot up as the 15th-best quartet in the world, which automatically secured a spot for them at the Paris Olympics.

Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team, who hold the African Games record (38.30s), are the first set of athletes from Ghana to qualify on merit for the upcoming Olympics.

It will be the second consecutive Olympic appearance for Ghana’s sprint quartet, having featured at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Amoah finished in seventh place in the 4x100m final in a time of 38.08 seconds, but was disqualified as a result of a lane violation.