NBA Preview: Houston Rockets host Golden State Warriors as Los Angeles Clippers clash with Cleveland Cavaliers

The genius of Stephen Curry, a Los Angeles Clippers team looking to lock down a playoff spot and the might of the Milwaukee Bucks will take centre stage in live NBA action on ESPN this week.

The first live NBA game on deck arrives on the morning of Friday 5 April, as the Golden State Warriors head to Texas for a clash with the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors will look to Stephen Curry for inspiration, with the former MVP recently returning from injury in style: "Steph is Steph. He’s just amazing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He got off to a slow start, but he never worries and we never worry. What he does is open the floor for everyone else."

The morning of Saturday 6 April and the evening of Sunday 7 April will feature two games of the Los Angeles Clippers, as they take on the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers respectively.

The Clippers have endured a skid in their form, with a place in the playoffs under threat, and coach Tyronn Lue wants to see his team take care of the basics: "If you don’t play hard and compete and you don’t take care of things you need to take care of on a nightly basis, you can lose."

The midweek action offers up a clash between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans on the morning of Wednesday 10 April, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic will meet on the morning of Thursday 11 April.

Khris Middleton has returned with a bang for the Bucks, and his impact has been especially important in filling in the gaps while Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugs off some niggling injuries.

"I thought it was huge, especially with Giannis being out,” Damian Lillard said of Middleton’s return. “Any time you’re down your best player and then you add another weapon to a team that’s already down, it’s a pick-me-up just because we’re excited to have him back."

NBA broadcast details

Friday 5 April

02:00: Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors – LIVE on ESPN

Saturday 6 April

04:30: Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 7 April

21:30: Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers – LIVE on ESPN

Wednesday 10 April

04:00: Portland Trail Blazers v New Orleans Pelicans – LIVE on ESPN 2

Thursday 11 April