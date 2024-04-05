ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NBA Preview: Houston Rockets host Golden State Warriors as Los Angeles Clippers clash with Cleveland Cavaliers

Basketball NBA Preview: Houston Rockets host Golden State Warriors as Los Angeles Clippers clash with Cleveland Cavaliers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The genius of Stephen Curry, a Los Angeles Clippers team looking to lock down a playoff spot and the might of the Milwaukee Bucks will take centre stage in live NBA action on ESPN this week.

DStv is your home of the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network. DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite sport live anywhere, any time.

The first live NBA game on deck arrives on the morning of Friday 5 April, as the Golden State Warriors head to Texas for a clash with the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors will look to Stephen Curry for inspiration, with the former MVP recently returning from injury in style: "Steph is Steph. He’s just amazing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He got off to a slow start, but he never worries and we never worry. What he does is open the floor for everyone else."

The morning of Saturday 6 April and the evening of Sunday 7 April will feature two games of the Los Angeles Clippers, as they take on the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers respectively.

The Clippers have endured a skid in their form, with a place in the playoffs under threat, and coach Tyronn Lue wants to see his team take care of the basics: "If you don’t play hard and compete and you don’t take care of things you need to take care of on a nightly basis, you can lose."

The midweek action offers up a clash between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans on the morning of Wednesday 10 April, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic will meet on the morning of Thursday 11 April.

Khris Middleton has returned with a bang for the Bucks, and his impact has been especially important in filling in the gaps while Giannis Antetokounmpo shrugs off some niggling injuries.

"I thought it was huge, especially with Giannis being out,” Damian Lillard said of Middleton’s return. “Any time you’re down your best player and then you add another weapon to a team that’s already down, it’s a pick-me-up just because we’re excited to have him back."

Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

  • NBA broadcast details

Friday 5 April

  • 02:00: Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors – LIVE on ESPN

Saturday 6 April

  • 04:30: Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz – LIVE on ESPN 2

Sunday 7 April

  • 21:30: Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers – LIVE on ESPN

Wednesday 10 April

  • 04:00: Portland Trail Blazers v New Orleans Pelicans – LIVE on ESPN 2

Thursday 11 April

  • 02:00: Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic – LIVE on ESPN 2

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin elected 3rd Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

3 hours ago

Im the Ronaldo who should replace Messi John Kumah – Kwesi Nyantakyi “I’m the Ronaldo who should replace ‘Messi’ John Kumah” – Kwesi Nyantakyi

3 hours ago

Dr. Bawumia to introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers Dr. Bawumia to introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers

3 hours ago

Suspension of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU Suspension of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU

3 hours ago

Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after Wednesdays earthquake Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after Wednesday’s earthquake

3 hours ago

Why dont we encourage organic agriculture — GAWU criticises govt over promotion of GMO foods "Why don’t we encourage organic agriculture" — GAWU criticises govt over promoti...

3 hours ago

GNPC boss given one month to pack out GNPC boss given one month to pack out

3 hours ago

BOG remind banks to adhere to monthly fraud case reporting BOG remind banks to adhere to monthly fraud case reporting

3 hours ago

National Peace Council Chairman appeals to Ghanaians to protect nation's peace National Peace Council Chairman appeals to Ghanaians to protect nation's peace 

3 hours ago

Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide

Just in....
body-container-line