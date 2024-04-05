ModernGhana logo
Wisdom Boxing Promotions presents Salafest Boxing Gala ‘Return of the Beast’ At Decathlon, Kawukudi, Accra

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Wisdom Boxing Promotions is coming up with another innovation in professional boxing in Ghana with the Salafest Boxing Gala 2024 ‘Return of the Beast ’ on Saturday, 13 April at Decathlon Ghana Kawukudi, Nima, Accra.

Topping the long list of crack boxers featuring on the bill is world title hopeful Bastie Samir who returns to the ring to clash with Nigerian Rasheed Idowu in a 10-rounder for the UBO Africa Lightheavyweight Championship.

“I want to deliver a world title for Ghana. It’s my dream, and this fight is an opportunity and a stepping stone to continue to pursue that dream” Basite said.

His junior brother Shakur Samed (11- 4-7-0) who represented Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games meets experienced Patrice Sou Toke of Burkina Faso with a record of (32- 23 -8-1) in another international bout,

The rising pro prospect of the Wisdom Boxing Gym, Haruna Mohammed (4-3-1-0) will take on veteran George Amuzu (62-18-44-2) for the National Cruiserweight Championship.

Promising Ashiaman-based Nana Adjei Clinton (3-1) is grateful for the opportunity to showcase himself on the Salafest boxing event dubbed ‘Return of the Beast’.

Clinton has expressed gratitude to his team for the encouragement in his professional career as it had not been easy. He faces Togolese local champion Dogbevi, who has been bragging on social media, to stop the Ghanaian in 2 rounds. Clinton said the ring would decide.

George Mensah squares up with Abdul Majid in a welterweight contest. Paul Sackey faces Wisdom Agbogbleamenu in an eight-round light heavyweight contest.

Also fighting on the bill are Wasiru Mohammad, Paul Sackey, Delali Miledzi and Charles Amartefio.

According to PRO / Administrator of Wisdom Boxing Promotions Ms Sarah Lotus Asare, the event is to showcase the next generation of champion boxers from their gym.

He said there would be an amateur show comprising juvenile, elite and female boxers. The amateur bouts are headlined by Theophilus Allotey, 2-time African bronze medalist.

The fight night will also feature an E-Boxing tournament regulated by the Ghana Esports Association.

For tickets, visit the USSD and Offline Ticketing. Speed dial code 7133370# Or dial *71333# and enter the event code 70 to find this event and register or Call 0242362541/ 0245152765/ 0209440279.

