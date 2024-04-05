ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.04.2024 Boxing

Samuel Takyi takes 13th African Games medal to Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Samuel Takyi takes 13th African Games medal to Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong
05.04.2024 LISTEN

Samuel Takyi has presented his precious 13th African Games gold medal to his mentor, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The 2020 Olympic boxing bronze medalist said on his social media platform, "Sharing the pinnacle of success with the man who’s always been my rock, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong."

Dr. Ofori Sarpong is an astute businessman with many years of experience. A proud product of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec), he has an amazing businessman and industrialist.

He formed the Sarpong Ventures Ltd, an import and trading business, worked very hard and in no time became very renowned in the Central District of Accra.

He set up Special Investments Ltd which is a real estate and construction business and can boast of a significant number of estate houses and apartments in a very strategic area of the city and numerous office complexes and shops.

Ernest, in conjunction with a very close friend of his, Dr Osei-Kwame (a.k.a Despite) formed the United 2 Co. Ltd which is a holding company for the U2 Salt Ltd – a 600-acre salt mining company and a refinery at Winneba in the Central Region and co-partnered in setting up a television station by name United Television (UTV Ltd) which is currently one of the leading TV stations in the country.

Ernest Ofori-Sarpong who dreams of becoming a big-time industrialist, solely formed a mineral water company, Special Ice Ltd which currently boasts of two factories in Accra and Kumasi.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin elected 3rd Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

3 hours ago

Im the Ronaldo who should replace Messi John Kumah – Kwesi Nyantakyi “I’m the Ronaldo who should replace ‘Messi’ John Kumah” – Kwesi Nyantakyi

3 hours ago

Dr. Bawumia to introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers Dr. Bawumia to introduce fixed exchange rate for pharmaceutical importers

3 hours ago

Suspension of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU Suspension of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU

3 hours ago

Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after Wednesdays earthquake Taiwan searches for 18 still missing after Wednesday’s earthquake

3 hours ago

Why dont we encourage organic agriculture — GAWU criticises govt over promotion of GMO foods "Why don’t we encourage organic agriculture" — GAWU criticises govt over promoti...

3 hours ago

GNPC boss given one month to pack out GNPC boss given one month to pack out

3 hours ago

BOG remind banks to adhere to monthly fraud case reporting BOG remind banks to adhere to monthly fraud case reporting

3 hours ago

National Peace Council Chairman appeals to Ghanaians to protect nation's peace National Peace Council Chairman appeals to Ghanaians to protect nation's peace 

3 hours ago

Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide Judicial Service to resume Court of Appeal sittings nationwide

Just in....
body-container-line