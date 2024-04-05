Samuel Takyi takes 13th African Games medal to Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong

05.04.2024 LISTEN

Samuel Takyi has presented his precious 13th African Games gold medal to his mentor, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The 2020 Olympic boxing bronze medalist said on his social media platform, "Sharing the pinnacle of success with the man who’s always been my rock, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong."

Dr. Ofori Sarpong is an astute businessman with many years of experience. A proud product of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec), he has an amazing businessman and industrialist.

He formed the Sarpong Ventures Ltd, an import and trading business, worked very hard and in no time became very renowned in the Central District of Accra.

He set up Special Investments Ltd which is a real estate and construction business and can boast of a significant number of estate houses and apartments in a very strategic area of the city and numerous office complexes and shops.

Ernest, in conjunction with a very close friend of his, Dr Osei-Kwame (a.k.a Despite) formed the United 2 Co. Ltd which is a holding company for the U2 Salt Ltd – a 600-acre salt mining company and a refinery at Winneba in the Central Region and co-partnered in setting up a television station by name United Television (UTV Ltd) which is currently one of the leading TV stations in the country.

Ernest Ofori-Sarpong who dreams of becoming a big-time industrialist, solely formed a mineral water company, Special Ice Ltd which currently boasts of two factories in Accra and Kumasi.