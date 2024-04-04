ModernGhana logo
2023/24 GPL Matchday 24 Preview: Bechem United host Asate Kotoko as FC Samartex clash with Medeama

The Matchday 24 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League return this weekend at the various venues with intriguing games.

On Friday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Nations FC will host Great Olympics with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Saturday fixtures, Bechem United will clash with struggling Asante Kotoko at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park while Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Bofoakwa Tano.

Kick-off for the games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Accra Sports Stadium while Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will tackle Berekum Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre will host Heart of Lions. At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana FC will clash with Real Tamale United.

Premier League leaders, FC Samartex will host defending champions, Medeama SC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Kick-off for the games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC's game against Legon Cities have been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Full Fixtures:

  • Nations FC v Great Olympics
  • Bechem United v Asante Kotoko
  • Accra Lions v Bofoakwa Tano
  • Hearts of Oak v Bibiani Gold Stars
  • Nsoatreman FC v Berekim Chelsea
  • Karela United v Heart of Lions
  • Aduana FC v Real Tamale United
  • FC Samartex v Medeama SC
  • Dreams FC v Legon Cities [POSTPONED]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

