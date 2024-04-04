ModernGhana logo
Pobiman to have 80 rooms when completed - Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV

The Chairman of the Executive Board of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed significant progress in the development of the Pobiman infrastructure.

Togbe, who holds the highest stake in the club, made these remarks during the club’s 6th Annual General Meeting in Accra.

"Completion of the first phase has reached approximately 80%. This initial phase of the Hearts Africa Sports Academy encompasses various amenities, including executive apartments, dormitories, administrative and classroom blocks, a kitchen and dining facility, gymnasium, laundry, and changing/shower facilities, along with four football pitches, as well as tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts. An investment exceeding GH 22 million has been made by the end of 2023," he stated.

Togbe Afede outlined plans for the second phase of the project, which will feature an 80-room hotel and supplementary amenities.

"Our upcoming second phase, slated to commence this year, will introduce an 80-room hotel, additional changing and shower facilities, and the completion of spectator stands to accommodate a 5,000 to 6,000-person capacity mini-stadium at Kpobiman."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
