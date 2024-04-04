I have to do my best and be available - Thomas Partey on his possible contract renewal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up about the pivotal role his fitness and consistent availability will play in shaping his future with the club.

The Ghanaian international has endured a challenging period due to injury setbacks, sidelining him for over seven months, thus impacting his contribution to Arsenal's campaigns compared to previous seasons.

However, there's been a glimmer of hope as Partey recently marked his return to the starting lineup in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Luton Town, his first start since August 2023.

Expressing his commitment to the club after the match, the 30-year-old emphasized his happiness to be at Arsenal despite ongoing speculation about his future.

“This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club,” he told football.london.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract by the season's end, uncertainties loom around his tenure at the London club. Yet, Partey remains optimistic about extending his stay, stressing the importance of his availability until the season's conclusion.

“Well, I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

Last season, Partey's remarkable performances, contributing three goals in 33 appearances, propelled Arsenal to a commendable second-place finish in the league, narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City.

However, his injury struggles have not only impacted his club career but also led to significant absences from crucial matches with the Ghana national team. He missed out on Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in November 2023 and was omitted from the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Partey's absence was deeply felt as Ghana faltered in those fixtures, resulting in their early exit from the tournament, marking their worst-ever performance in the competition for the second consecutive time.