Antoine Semenyo grabs Premier League Player of The Month nomination for March

Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo has earned a prestigious nomination for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for March.

Semenyo's stellar performance throughout the month propelled Bournemouth forward, with the 24-year-old securing three crucial goals before the international break.

Displaying his prowess on the field, Semenyo emerged as a vital component for the Cherries during their impressive run in March.

His impactful contributions began with a goal in Bournemouth's commanding 2-0 victory over Burnley. Although he remained goalless in the subsequent 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, Semenyo quickly rebounded, netting twice in the thrilling win over Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium.

Maintaining his form post-international break, the Ghanaian forward demonstrated his endurance, playing the full 90 minutes in Bournemouth's triumphant 2-1 victory over Everton.

Here are the nominees for the March Player of the Month nominees:

