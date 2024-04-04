Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan praises Andre Ayew's leadership style

Former captain of the Ghana national football team, Asamoah Gyan, has commended Andre Ayew for his leadership as the current skipper of the Black Stars.

Ayew was appointed captain in 2019 during Kwesi Appiah's tenure as head coach, a decision that sparked controversy in the media due to Gyan's active involvement in the team at the time.

Despite criticism over Ayew's inability to lead the team to significant progress in major tournaments, Gyan, who shared the dressing room with the former Swansea City and West Ham player, believes Ayew has been a strong leader.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Gyan praised Ayew's contributions to the team, stating, "Andre is a good leader. I have played with him and been with him at Black Stars camp. With some of the things he does for the team, he has been good so far. It is a different era but it has been good so far."

During Ayew's captaincy, the Black Stars exited at the Round of 16 stage in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and failed to progress past the group stage in the subsequent two editions held in Cameroon (2021) and Ivory Coast (2023).

In the World Cup held in Qatar, the Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage.