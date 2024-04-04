I am still GFA Communications Director - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified speculations surrounding his role within the organization.

Amidst the recent appointments made in the Communications Department, rumours swirled suggesting Twum had been replaced.

Nonetheless, he affirmed his continued tenure as director, emphasizing that the new appointments aim to bolster the department's capabilities.

Welcoming Patrick Akoto and Tophic Kadir as senior managers, and Neil Armstrong as the Head of PR and Strategy, Twum elucidated that these additions stem from a comprehensive management review aimed at enhancing engagement and operational efficiency.

"I am still the director of communications. However, as with any organization, there comes a time when management conducts a review. Over the last four years, the executive council deemed it necessary to augment our team to ensure seamless engagement with our stakeholders," he explained in an interview with Peace FM.

"Thus, they decided to revamp the department by bringing in three individuals. While they were introduced with titles like 'senior communication managers,' it's important to note that in the FA's organizational structure, managers operate under directors. Therefore, they are all integral members of the department, not superior to the existing leadership," he elaborated.