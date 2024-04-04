ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kylian Mbappe hits winner as PSG reach French Cup final

By BBC
Football News Paris St-Germain will bid for a 15th French Cup title after reaching the final
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Paris St-Germain will bid for a 15th French Cup title after reaching the final

Paris St-Germain will face Lyon in the French Cup final after Kylian Mbappe's goal helped them edge out Rennes in their semi-final.

Mbappe scored the 40th-minute winner with a deflected shot that found the bottom corner.

The Frenchman had a penalty saved by Rennes keeper Steve Mandanda seven minutes earlier after he was fouled in the area.

Mandanda also tipped Mbappe's 13th-minute shot on to the bar.

The PSG forward is playing his final season for the club after agreeing to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe's strike gives PSG the chance to add to their 14 French Cup titles, having last won it in 2020-21, and also keeps them in the hunt for a potential Treble of trophies, along with Ligue 1 and the Champions League, where they face Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The kidnapped student Legon PRESEC student kidnapped

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos silence on galamsey during SONA surprising – IEA Akufo-Addo’s silence on ‘galamsey’ during SONA surprising – IEA

3 hours ago

Bawumia cuts sod for 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary Bawumia cuts sod for 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary  

3 hours ago

Dialysis patients: Association appeals to government to save them from dying Dialysis patients: Association appeals to government to save them  from dying

3 hours ago

African economies to dominate world's top 10 — ECA Report African economies to dominate world's top 10 — ECA Report 

4 hours ago

Map locating Togo and its capital Lome. By Sophie RAMIS, Jonathan WALTER AFP Togo delays April elections over political reforms

4 hours ago

2024 elections: I challenge NPP to disqualify me —A Plus fumes 2024 elections: I challenge NPP to disqualify me — A Plus fumes

4 hours ago

Thursday April 11 declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr — Interior Ministry Thursday April 11 declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr — Interior Ministr...

4 hours ago

I no longer feel safe in Ghana; I would be safe if I live in a gated community — Notorious cyber troll ‘I no longer feel safe in Ghana; I would be safe if I live in a gated community’...

5 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died

Just in....
body-container-line