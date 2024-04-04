PL: Brentford and Brighton share points in dull stalemate

Ivan Toney's run without a Premier League goal extended to seven games as Brentford and Brighton played out a dull draw.

Toney was denied by Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen with his best chance and has now failed to score for Brentford since 17 February.

The 15th-placed Bees are winless in eight league games and six points above the relegation places.

Brighton produced few chances of their own despite dominating possession and stay ninth in the table.

While the Seagulls saw much more of the ball, the hosts created the better opportunities at Brentford Community Stadium.

Yoane Wissa flashed a shot wide of the near post following a slick team move down the left before Toney turned his man in the area but could not get the power on his left-footed shot to trouble Verbruggen.

The biggest talking point came in first-half stoppage time when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) called on-pitch official Andy Madley to the monitor after Wissa appeared to pull down Brighton captain Lewis Dunk in the box.

In a rare occurrence, however, Madley stuck with his original call and gave no penalty - much to Dunk's disbelief.

On review, it was decided Dunk had fouled Wissa first before being tugged down by the home forward, meaning a free-kick was given to Brentford instead.

The second half provided no breakthrough either, with Danny Welbeck denied by a fine last-gasp block from Kristoffer Ajer before the Brighton striker poked a shot narrowly wide.

A point still left Brentford with a chunky gap above the relegation zone following Luton's defeat at Arsenal, while Brighton missed the chance to move up to seventh and into a European place.