I declined to coach one of Ghana national men’s teams because the timing was wrong — Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's record goalscorer and former captain, has revealed that he recently declined an offer to coach one of the country's men's national football teams due to unsuitable timing.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the retired striker stated that while he holds a UEFA B coaching license, taking up the role at this point in time would not have been appropriate.

"The timing was wrong but let us see what happens in the future," said Gyan.

The 38-year-old did not disclose which specific national team had approached him for the coaching position.

However, he made it clear that his decision to decline was based solely on the timing not being right, rather than a lack of interest in a coaching career.

"I won't entirely rule out the possibility to coach because we don't know what the future holds," said the former skipper.

Regarded as one of Ghana's greatest-ever players, Gyan represented the Black Stars at three World Cups between 2006 and 2014, scoring a record six goals for an African player.

He had over 100 caps for his country during a decorated international career.

Domestically, Gyan had a journeyman playing career that saw him feature for clubs in Ghana, France, Italy, England, the UAE and China after starting out at Liberty Professionals in his homeland.