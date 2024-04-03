NSA not well resourced to maintain African Games facilities – LOC Chairman Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games, has expressed apprehensions regarding the National Sports Authority's capability to maintain the newly constructed facilities designated for the continental event.

Ofosu-Asare emphasized that the NSA, responsible for the upkeep of sports infrastructure, lacks adequate resources to preserve essential venues such as the Borteyman Sports Complex, The Games Village, and the recently completed Legon Stadium.

The NSA has faced criticism in the past for neglecting other facilities, leading to the removal of Professor Peter Twumasi as Director General and the appointment of Dr Dodzie Numekevor in an interim capacity.

Speaking to JoySports, Ofosu-Asare acknowledged the challenges faced by the NSA, stating, “It is not because NSA has been irresponsible. We have to also say that because the NSA has also not been really seriously resourced to handle some of these things, one has to be fair."

Highlighting the importance of adopting a Private-Public Partnership model for sustainability, Ofosu-Asare emphasized the need to generate commercial viability for these facilities.

He warned against the risk of deterioration, urging proactive measures to ensure their maintenance.

“If we don’t adopt such a model [Private-Public Partnership] and make it self-sustainable commercial-wise, we will be declining in the system where we term as a white elephant, things deteriorating. “We have a responsibility to maintain these facilities so let's do it in a commercial way.”